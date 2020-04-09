Ganjam: The Ganjam administration has taken an important measure to enforce mask usage among people. The Odisha government from today has strictly implemented the system of wearing a mask in the entire state.

A fine of 200 will be collected for violation. The Ganjam Administration has gone one step further and has clearly said that if one does not wear a mask then he or she will not be given any grocery items or vegetables.

This rule has been implemented by the district collector of Ganjam. All the Shops will have to clearly state a notice in this regard on their premises. The shopkeepers will be punished and strict action will be drawn against them.