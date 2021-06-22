No Jab, No Business: Ganjam Admin informs traders

Berhampur: The Ganjam administration is gearing up to tackle the third wave of Covid-19 in the district,they have announced that owners of businesses and shops of the town who have not been vaccinated may not be allowed to reopen their establishments now.

Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange informed the mediapersons that owners of businesses and shops of the town who have not taken vaccines may not be allowed to open their establishments now.

A meeting was chaired by the collector and their main focus was on immunisation. A total of 32,836 people were vaccinated in the district in one day yesterday. 5,854 have been vaccinated in Berhampur.

The decision to enforce vaccination was meant to motivate more people to take part in the vaccination drive to defeat Covid-19.