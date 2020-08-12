No interview for Group C posts in Odisha government jobs

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, the Odisha government on Wednesday decided to discontinue the conduct of interview or viva-voce test for group C posts in state and district level jobs.

The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved approved the proposal to dispense with the provisions of interview/viva-voce.

The government will frame the Odisha Civil Services (Discontinuation of interview or viva-voce Test) Rules, 2020 which shall have overriding effect on all the recruitment rules/executive instructions or order issued by the Administrative Departments governing the method of recruitment procedure.

The method of recruitment to Group C posts/services in the state and district cadre is regulated as per provisions made under the relevant recruitment rules.

As -per provisions of different recruitment rules, recruitment to the post of different Group-C is made by way of written examination test, viva-voce test, skill test, physical test to select the suitable candidates.

In order to make the process of recruitment to the above post simpler, faster and transparent, the Government have decided to dispense with the provisions of interview/viva-voce test from all the recruitment rules containing such provisions.