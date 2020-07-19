Cuttack: Amid the Covid 19 pandemic, the Commissionerate police denied permission to the public celebration of Ganesh Puja in Odisha’s Silver city Cuttack this year.

This decision was jointly taken by Commissionerate police along with Shanti Puja Committee of Cuttack.

However, celebrating Ganesh puja within one’s household is permitted by the police. Similarly, no processions are allowed during the idol immersion of Lord Ganesh.

Celebration of Ganesh puja has been one of the major delights of the residents of Cuttack city. Every year the festival is celebrated with pomp and show among the crowd.

However due to the rapid rising of Covid 19 cases in the Cuttack city as well as the Cuttack district the Commissionerate police came to the decision.

Ganesh Chaturthi falls on 22nd of August in the current year. The festival falls on the fourth day of the waxing moon period also known as Shukla Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada.