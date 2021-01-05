No further reduction of syllabus for Odisha school students

No further school syllabus reduction odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Tuesday that there will be no further reduction of the syllabus for school students.

Earlier, the department had announced slashing of the syllabus by 30 per cent.

The government has decided that classes will be held for 100 days before the examinations for 10th and 12th students.

Classes will be held for Class 10 students from January 8 to April 26 and Class 12 students will attend their classes from January 8 to April 28.

