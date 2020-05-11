Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) here on Monday clarified that evaluation centres for evaluation of matric examination papers will not be set up in the areas which has been categorized as containment zones due to Coronavirus outbreak.

The BSE, however, said that the decision not to set up any evaluation centre in the containment zones will not hamper the evaluation process as teachers from other places/districts will check the answer copies. A total of 6000 additional evaluators have been appointed for the purpose. They will have to fill the registration form online and send it to their respective DEOs.

The board officials also said that wearing of masks at the evaluation centre has been made mandatory. Besides, sanitisers will be provided to the teachers at the evaluation centre.

Moreover, the COVID19 guidelines including social distancing will be followed.

While the evaluation process will begin from May 20, the evaluators have been directed to reach their respective centres by May 19.

Results of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination is expected to be announced by the end of July.