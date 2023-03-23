No electricity tariff hike in Odisha for FY 2023-24

Bhubaneswar: As a good news for the consumers, the electricity tariff will remain unchanged for the year 2023-24. This has been informed by OERC.

Like the earlier rate chart, the price remains same at Rs 3 for the first 50 units, Rs 4 for 80 paise for 50 to 200 units, 5.80 paise for 200 to 400 units and 6.20 paise for more than 400 units.

Similarly, a discount of Rs 1.60 per unit shall be been given to farmers in cold storage. Earlier it was 4 rupees 60 paise, now 3 rupees have to be paid.

Similarly, before the general user gets 4 percent discount if he pays in digital mode, it was 3 percent. OERC has decided to give a discount of 25 cents per unit for railway development.

Consumers in rural areas will be given a discount of 10 paise per unit. DPS has been waived or the penalty shall not applicable for domestic users said the commission in a hearing. For the second year in a row, the tariff for general consumers has not increased.

The Commission held tariff hearings from February 13 to March 4 with various electricity distribution companies shall be held, informed Priyabrata Patnaik, Secretary OERC