No darshan for devotees at Puri Jagannath Temple for 4 hours today

Puri: Devotees will be barred from the darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra in Srimandir for 4 hours today. The temple will be remain closed from 5 pm to 9 pm for the Banakalagi ritual.

The Banakalagi ritual will be held in SriMandir on Chaitra-Shukla Pratipada Tithi. The ritual will be held after the second Bhoga mandap. Therefore, public darshan will be closed from 5 pm to 9 pm. Dattamahapatra’s servant will perform the Srimukha Sringar using traditional colors like green, hingul, kasturi and black and white.

The public darshan will resume after the ritual has been concluded and the holy trinity have been bathed.