No cyclone threat to Odisha, stay away from rumors: MeT, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The regional weather office situated here in Bhubaneswar clarified that, there is no cyclone threat to Odisha so stay away from rumors.

In a tweet on the official twitter handle of the Meteorological Centre of Bhubaneswar, clarified the fact that there is no threat of a cyclone hitting Odisha.

It further added that people should not believe in the rumors that are being spread by various sources in this matter.

The tweet further said that:

There is no information or forecast that has been issued by the Meteorological Department regarding the cyclone, said the MeT. Furthermore the MeT clarified that, it is not scientifically acceptable or possible to predict any weather event seven days in advance. We are working 24 hours a day to provide accurate weather related information, assured the MeT in its tweet. The MeT also further warned people to stay away from “rumors”.

It is noteworthy that the discussions and rumors relating to an impending cyclone started since a cyclone preparedness high level meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary At Lok Sabha Bhawan on October 10, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that, in lieu of its geographical location Odisha is prone to cyclone. In the month of October-November normally there is chance of cyclone in the State due to the retreating South-western monsoon. On some occasions this duration even extends up to December 15.

Keeping these facts in mind Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra asked different departments in a cyclone preparedness meeting today to remain alert to fight cyclone.

The Chief Secretary directed to keep ready the gears, materials and manpower as per the prescribed SOP to face the cyclonic situation.