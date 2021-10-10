No cyclone, heavy rainfall to occur in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that there will be no cyclone  and a low pressure area is very likely to form over the same region during next 36 hours.

It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards towards south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 4-5 days, it added. 

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thundersquall (wind speed 50-60 kmph) and heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 4-5 days.

The IMD predicted, Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Odisha on October 14.

