No COVID vaccination sessions in these districts of Odisha tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Sunday decided not to administer COVID vaccination in as many as 24 districts of the State tomorrow.

According to reports, the COVID vaccination sessions will not be held in Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Khurda, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, Rayagada and Sonepur districts.

However, the health department of the State government has planned for 220 COVID vaccination sessions in other districts of the State.

It is to be noted here that the COVID vaccination drive is being held across Odisha as part of the State government’s fight against the coronavirus.