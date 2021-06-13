No COVID vaccination in Cuttack City on these dates, check details

By WCE 3
No COVID vaccination in Cuttack City
Photo Credit: Twitter/CMC

Cuttack: The ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain closed for two days in Cuttack city, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Sunday.

The CMC on its Twitter handle informed that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Cuttack City will remain closed on 14th and 15th June 2021.

New slots to resume the vaccination drive further will open at 6 PM on 15th June 2021, it added.

Related News

BMC Vaccinates Inmates Of Old Age Home

Doorstep COVID Vaccination Drive Begins In Bhubaneswar

Also Read: Covid Vaccination drive for students going abroad, 19 administered so far

It is to be noted here that the city civic body has been administering the residents of the Millennium City of Odisha with the Covishield vaccine with the aim to protect them against Coronavirus.

You might also like
State

2 brands of fake medicines seized in Jharsuguda of Odisha

State

Bhubaneswar adds 509 new COVID positives, 926 recovery cases

State

Odisha doctor loses Rs 11 lakh in Bitcoin fraud

State

Monsoon covers entire Odisha: India Meteorological Department

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.