No COVID vaccination in Cuttack City on these dates, check details

Cuttack: The ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain closed for two days in Cuttack city, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Sunday.

The CMC on its Twitter handle informed that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Cuttack City will remain closed on 14th and 15th June 2021.

New slots to resume the vaccination drive further will open at 6 PM on 15th June 2021, it added.

Also Read: Covid Vaccination drive for students going abroad, 19 administered so far

It is to be noted here that the city civic body has been administering the residents of the Millennium City of Odisha with the Covishield vaccine with the aim to protect them against Coronavirus.