No fourth Covid wave threat to Odisha: Dr. Jayant Panda

Bhubaneswar: In a piece of good news, there is no Covid fourth wave threat to Odisha in the coming few days assured Doctor Jayant Panda on behalf of the Odisha government.

He further emphasized that on a daily basis, as many as two lakh tests have been conducted in the country, and 7000 tests in Odisha.

The positivity is negligible in the State, the doctor further added in a press meet organized in Bhubaneswar earlier today.

But the doctor further added that caution is still necessary and an important factor in checking the spread of the pandemic.

The expert further clarified that there is no provision of second booster dose as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Nevertheless he also explained that, for people with comorbidity two booster doses may be necessary.