No COVID positive cases found in Odisha in last 3 days

By KalingaTV Bureau
370

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department has come up with good news. There are no COVID 19 positve cases found in the last three days in the state.

Yesterday 1042 samples had been tested and all those samples tested negative.

So far 8619 samples have been tested and out of that 8559 samples tested negative. The total number of COVID positive cases in the state remains at 60.

In the meanwhile two more corona positive patients recovered and discharged from hospital yesterday. Both these cases are from Bhubaneswar. Accordingly, the total number of COVID positive cases in the state who recovered rises to 21. So, as of now there are 38 active cases.

