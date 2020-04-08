No COVID 19 cases reported in Odisha today
By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: As the rising of coronavirus cases in last few days has raised fear among the people in Odisha, today is certainly a good news.

No new coronavirus case has been found in the State as results of fresh samples have come out negative till 9 am today, the State health department said.

So far, Odisha has reported 42 positive cases of COVID-19, among which two persons have been recovered while a 72-year-old person lost his life.

Meanwhile, 91 persons have been kept under hospital isolation, the health department said.

