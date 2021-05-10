No Case Of Black Fungus Reported In Odisha: Senior Govt Doctor

Bhubaneswar: The cases of rare black fungus infection linked with Covid-19 have started to appear across the hospitals in Delhi and Gujrat.

As per reports and as a welcome relief, there have been no reported cases of black fungus infections in hospitals of Odisha till date.

In an exclusive interview with Kalinga TV senior government doctor, Dr. Jayant Panda has given a positive news by saying that not a single case of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis has been reported in Odisha till now.

The doctor informed that black fungus is generally seen in Covid recovered patients who have other co-morbidities such a diabetes, heart issues, asthma or a recent organ transplant.

The doctor added that it affects the eyes (might cause blindness), nose obstruction, swelling in the eye or black dry crusts inside the nose.

However a directive has been issued to the doctors of Odisha to be careful about any such infections and report such cases if any at the earliest.

