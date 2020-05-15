Cuttack: No black coats or gowns for lawyers until further notice, said the Orissa High Court . After the Supreme Court, asked the advocates and judges not to wear black gowns and coats as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus, the Orissa High Court has also followed its footsteps.

The Orissa High Court has asked the lawyers appearing before it to wear plain white shirts, white salwar kameez or white saree with plain white neckband until further orders.

On Wednesday, the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that he will soon announce a new dress code for the judges and lawyers across the country. He asked the legal fraternity to avoid wearing black coat till that time.

The development comes as the judges have started hearing the cases in the courtroom from Tuesday.

The lawyers Of the Orissa High Court will now have to give up their traditional black coats and gowns dress code which they usually wear to court premises.