No Bird Flu Case Detected In Odisha : Chief Secy

Chief Secretary directed to form Rapid action team for mitigating any possible outbreak of Bird flu

By WCE 5
no bird flu in odisha suresh mohapatra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra reviewed the possible bird flu scenario in the State and informed that there is no Bird Flu case detected in Odisha.

Around 11000 samples from different areas of the State have been tested and no case has been found positive. State Administration stands ready to counter and control any possible outbreak, he added.

As per reports, the Chief Secretary has directed to intensify surveillance activities. Mohapatra also directed to form Rapid Response Team at State and District level for mitigating any possible outbreak.

You might also like
State

Priest Drowns To Death Minutes After Performing Dashkriya Ritual In Cuttack

State

Man Beaten Up On Suspicion Of Robbery In Odisha, Dies

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Expresses Grief On The RSP Tragedy

State

3 Lakh Rupees Looted At Gunpoint In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.