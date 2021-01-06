No Bird Flu Case Detected In Odisha : Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra reviewed the possible bird flu scenario in the State and informed that there is no Bird Flu case detected in Odisha.

Around 11000 samples from different areas of the State have been tested and no case has been found positive. State Administration stands ready to counter and control any possible outbreak, he added.

As per reports, the Chief Secretary has directed to intensify surveillance activities. Mohapatra also directed to form Rapid Response Team at State and District level for mitigating any possible outbreak.