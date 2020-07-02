No Bio-Metrics In Offices Of Odisha, Says Health and Family Welfare Dept

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Health And Family Welfare Department (H&FW Dept) Government of Odisha has issued guidelines which are to be compulsorily followed by all the offices in Odisha.

The department has further urged people to adhere to all the COVID19 guidelines issued by the government from time to time. The following are the guidelines issued by the Health Department:

  1. Keep the office environment clean, hygienic and sanitized at all times. (Table, Computer, Phone, etc should be sanitized regularly)
  2. Wash your hands regularly, encourage all employees to do so. (Coronavirus dies when hands are washed on a regular basis)
  3. Put up posters explaining the proper way to wash hands in the office premises.
  4. Avoid touching your face with your hands.
  5. Encourage employees to use tissue papers while sneezing or coughing.
  6. If any employee shows flu like symptoms ask them to stay at home and undergo self-examination.
  7. Ask employees to refrain from handshakes or hugs.
  8. Do not organize mass gatherings in the office.
  9. Ask employees to refrain from going on tours unless it is absolutely unavoidable.
  10. Bio-Metrics devices in all offices should be stopped till further notice.

 

 

