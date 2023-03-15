No Auto Rickshaw services in Bhubaneswar tomorrow: Watch

Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Bhubaneswar: Auto Rickshaw services will not be available tomorrow in Bhubaneswar of Odisha, intimated the office bearers of the Smart City Online Auto group. This decision reportedly was made followed by the misbehave that the agitating drivers today did to some Auto drivers in the capital city. They took photo of some auto drivers by make them to hold a placard which act was derogatory.

As per reports, a large number of drivers on Wednesday launched an indefinite strike over their 10 point charter of demands in Odisha under the banner of Driver Ekata Manch. The protest went on at several places including Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, when the drivers’ protest was going on in the capital city, some Auto drivers were providing Auto services to passengers who wanted urgent services. It has been alleged that a few Auto drivers were stopped by the agitating drivers who anointed them with garland. Again, the agitating drivers also made the Auto drivers to hold a placard wherein ‘Mu driver naamare kalanka’ in Odia which is derogatory.

BJD nominates Observers for upcoming Atabira, Hindol NAC Polls

Drivers in Odisha launch indefinite stir, public transport paralysed

After knowing about this derogatory behaviour of the agitating drivers, the Smart City Online Auto Group condemned it. The members of the group will meet the Police DG tomorrow seeking action against the disrespect shown to the Auto drivers. If the meeting will not be fruitful, more than 10 thousand drivers of auto and cars will join in a protest in PMG and Janpath area of Bhubaneswar. It was informed by the Union’s President Dinabandhu Nayak.

