NMA grants NOC for construction of SJTA Office in Regulated Zone

Puri: The National Monuments Authority (NMA) has granted NOC (non-objection certificate) for construction of Shree Jagannath public building in the regulated zone, informs Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Rajnan Kumar Das.

According to Das, the NMA has given permission for construction of the temple administration office within the regulated zone of 200-metres of the Jagannath Temple as part of the ambitious Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project of the Odisha government.

In a letter to the SJTA chief administrator, Mansha Bagai, the Under Secretary of NMA, said, “I am directed to refer to your letter No: C.A/11/2023/4412 O.L.L & C, DT dated 07.04.2023 on the subjected cited above, and to enclose herewith the recommendation of the National Monuments Authority given in its 389th meeting held on 25th April 2023, for grant of permission for construction of Public building (Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Office) at Plot No.323, 325,326,327, 328 of Khata No. 298/35 Plot 322 of Khata No. 307 and Plot No.321 of Khata No 332, Mouza-Puri Sahara, Chudanga Sahi, Unit-18, Tahasil-Puri, Dist-Puri: in the regulated area of the “Shree Jagannath Temple,” Odisha declared as monument of national importance under Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.”

“The recommendation of the authority and grand of permission by the C.A is subjected to the applicant obtaining other required clearances/NOCs from relevant agencies,” it added.

The three-storey office building of the SJTA is proposed to be constructed at Chudangasahi. It will have a reception centre and other facilities.