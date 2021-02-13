NMA By-law matter: MP Anubhav Mohanty invites Aparajita Sarangi to join, she turns down the request

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: In the matter of the National Monuments Authority’s (NMA) Bylaws for temples of Ekamra Kshetra, Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty reportedly invited Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi to join today’s talks. However, she turned down the request.

In a tweet Anubhav Mohanty said, “Personally requested Bhubaneswar MP Mrs. Aparajita Sarangi to join us but she refused point blank. Regret BJP’s noncooperation in a purely non-political issue concerning Odisha’s honour & spiritual sentiments.”

Answering to the Kendrapara MP, Aparajita Sarangi replied on Twitter, “Nothing is done without a reason. I will speak at the appropriate time. Please wait and watch. Regards.”

Further, asked about her reactions on MP Anubhav Mohanty meeting and requesting her to join today’s talks with the union ministers, the Bhubaneswar MP told Kalinga TV that she will respond in a day or two after returning to Bhubaneswar.”

You might also like
State

English to be taught from Class I in Odisha government schools: Minister

State

GAIL Recruitment 2021: Online Application For Several Vacant Posts To Begin From This…

Nation

JeM man recced NSA Ajit Doval’s office, sent videos to his Pak masters

Nation

Placed Under House Arrest, Says Mehbooba Mufti

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.