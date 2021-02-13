NMA By-law matter: MP Anubhav Mohanty invites Aparajita Sarangi to join, she turns down the request

Bhubaneswar: In the matter of the National Monuments Authority’s (NMA) Bylaws for temples of Ekamra Kshetra, Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty reportedly invited Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi to join today’s talks. However, she turned down the request.

In a tweet Anubhav Mohanty said, “Personally requested Bhubaneswar MP Mrs. Aparajita Sarangi to join us but she refused point blank. Regret BJP’s noncooperation in a purely non-political issue concerning Odisha’s honour & spiritual sentiments.”

Answering to the Kendrapara MP, Aparajita Sarangi replied on Twitter, “Nothing is done without a reason. I will speak at the appropriate time. Please wait and watch. Regards.”

Further, asked about her reactions on MP Anubhav Mohanty meeting and requesting her to join today’s talks with the union ministers, the Bhubaneswar MP told Kalinga TV that she will respond in a day or two after returning to Bhubaneswar.”