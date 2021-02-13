NMA By-law matter: MP Anubhav Mohanty invites Aparajita Sarangi to join, she turns down the request

Bhubaneswar: In the matter of the National Monuments Authority’s (NMA) Bylaws for temples of Ekamra Kshetra, Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty reportedly invited Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi to join today’s talks. However, she turned down the request.
In a tweet Anubhav Mohanty said, “Personally requested Bhubaneswar MP Mrs. Aparajita Sarangi to join us but she refused point blank. Regret BJP’s noncooperation in a purely non-political issue concerning Odisha’s honour & spiritual sentiments.”
Personally requested #Bhubaneswar MP Mrs.@AprajitaSarangi to join us but she refused point blank. Regret @BJP4Odisha’s noncooperation in a purely non-political issue concerning #Odisha’s honour & spiritual sentiments.@CMO_Odisha @OfPinaki pic.twitter.com/NkwsGeWhet
— Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) February 13, 2021
Answering to the Kendrapara MP, Aparajita Sarangi replied on Twitter, “Nothing is done without a reason. I will speak at the appropriate time. Please wait and watch. Regards.”
Nothing is done without a reason.I will speak at the appropriate time. Please wait and watch.Regards. https://t.co/4CNxhi54lk
— Aparajita Sarangi, Member of Parliament (@AprajitaSarangi) February 13, 2021
Further, asked about her reactions on MP Anubhav Mohanty meeting and requesting her to join today’s talks with the union ministers, the Bhubaneswar MP told Kalinga TV that she will respond in a day or two after returning to Bhubaneswar.”
— Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) February 13, 2021