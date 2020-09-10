Bhubaneswar: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday spoke to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik seeking the Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) support for the JD(U) candidate in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s election.

JD(U) parliamentarian Harivansh Narayan Singh has filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s post as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee.

The JD (U) president requested the BJD president to extend his support for Harivansh in the poll, informed sources in the Chief Minister’s Office.

The BJD had supported Harivansh in the last Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s election.

Harivansh was elected the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House in August 2018.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled from September 14 to October 1. The election for the deputy chairman is likely to be held on the first day of the session.

(With inputs from IANS)