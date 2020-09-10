Nitish Kumar speaks to Naveen Patnaik, seeks support for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L), Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

Nitish Kumar speaks to Naveen Patnaik, seeks support for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday spoke to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik seeking the Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) support for the JD(U) candidate in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s election.

JD(U) parliamentarian Harivansh Narayan Singh has filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s post as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee.

The JD (U) president requested the BJD president to extend his support for Harivansh in the poll, informed sources in the Chief Minister’s Office.

Related News

Nitish Kumar Requests Naveen To Support JD (U)’s Nominee For…

Odisha Govt makes major IAS reshuffle: Details here

Another BJD MLA Of Odisha Tests COVID-19 Positive

Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy tests positive for Covid-19

The BJD had supported Harivansh in the last Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s election.

Harivansh was elected the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House in August 2018.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled from September 14 to October 1. The election for the deputy chairman is likely to be held on the first day of the session.

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Miscellany

EPFO new rule! EPF account will now get an additional benefit of up to Rs 7 lakh,…

State

Cuttack city reports 197 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 7093

State

Get Rs 14000 per month by giving only 1 installment, know the complete plan if LIC

State

Man, nephew killed in road accident in Odisha’s Jajpur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7