Bhubaneswar: Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) Supremo Nitish Kumar spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requesting him for BJD’s support on deputy chairperson’s election in Rajya Sabha.

JD(U)’s Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh Narayan has filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post.

Harivansh filed his nomination in presence of Leader of Rajya Sabha Thawarchand Gehlot and BJP ally SAD leader Naresh Gujral. BJP president J P Nadda and LJP’s Ram Vilas Paswan are among his proposers.

It is to be noted that the BJD had supported Harivansh in the last Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election in 2018.