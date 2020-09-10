Nitish Kumar Requests Naveen To Support JD (U)’s Nominee For RS Dy Chairperson

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) Supremo Nitish Kumar spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requesting him for BJD’s support on deputy chairperson’s election in Rajya Sabha.

JD(U)’s Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh Narayan has filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post.

Related News

Odisha CM Directs To Increase ICU Beds, Ambulances in…

Another BJD MLA Of Odisha Tests COVID-19 Positive

Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy tests positive for Covid-19

Former Tirtol MLA Rabindranath Bhoi No More

Harivansh filed his nomination in presence of Leader of Rajya Sabha Thawarchand Gehlot and BJP ally SAD leader Naresh Gujral. BJP president J P Nadda and LJP’s Ram Vilas Paswan are among his proposers.

It is to be noted that the BJD had supported Harivansh in the last Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election in 2018.

 

You might also like
Nation

5 Rafale jets inducted, can be deployed at LAC at short notice: Rajnath Singh

State

Shocking! Youth Commits Suicide Over Egg Curry In Odisha

Nation

World Suicide Prevention Day: Man hangs himself in covid centre

Nation

6 Lakh fraudulently withdrawn from Ram Temple Trust account

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7