NITI Aayog VC meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: The Vice-chairman called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today and invited him to the ensuing 7th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog to be held on 7th August, 2022 at New Delhi, which will be chaired by Prime Minister.

NITI Aayog VC Suman Kumar Bery and Member Dr. Vinod K. Paul along with other officials of NITI Aayog are on official visit to Odisha.

The VC made a visit to the World Skill Centre at Bhubaneswar in the morning today. Thereafter, he along with others visited an enterprise run by Women SHGs, Community Health Centre, High School Transformation under 5-T, Anganwadi Centre and Wellness Centre in Pipili to have a glimpse of the development measures taken by the State Government.

The VC also had a meeting with Chief Secretary, Odisha, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary and Senior Officers of State Government in the Convention Centre of Lok Seba Bhavan, Bhubaneswar. Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary delivered the Welcome Address. Chief Secretary, Odisha set the tone for the discussion in the meeting.

A presentation on behalf of the State Government was made by Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water and Finance Department on the achievements made by the State in different fields, various developmental issues and challenges, which were further supplemented by concerned Secretaries present.

The Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman and Member appreciated the achievements and development efforts made by the State Government in their observations and further assured to engage with the State on various developmental issues to put it on a high growth path with inclusive development.