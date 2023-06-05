NIRF Rankings 2023: KIIT bags 16th position in Indian University Ranking

The Ministry of Education today announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking for the year 2023. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University stands at the 16th position in Indian University category list of Ranking 2023.

Union Education Minister (MoS) Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh today released the ‘India Rankings Report for 2023’ in various categories and domains.

As per the report, four institutes from Odisha found place in overall categories of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) this year.

While Bhubaneswar-based Siksha `O` Anusandhan (SOA) University ranked 26th in the list, the city-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University was placed 29th, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela in 37th rank and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar in 91st rank in Overall NIRF ranking.

Meanwhile, three educational institutions have secured ranks in top 100 University Category list of India Rankings 2023.

While SOA was positioned 15th in the category, KIIT University at 16th and Utkal University at 93rd best university in the country.

This year, NIRF has added one new discipline namely, Agriculture and Allied Sectors. Also, architecture discipline has been renamed as Architecture and Planning.

The NIRF ranking is considered one of the most prestigious rankings in India for higher education institutions. The rankings are based on a transparent methodology and are widely used by students, parents, and other stakeholders to make decisions about higher education.