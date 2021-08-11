Nirbhay cruise missile successfully test-fired from Chandipur Test Centre in Odisha

Balasore: The Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from launch pad No. 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The Nirbhay missile, built with indigenous technology, was launched at 9:53 a.m. This was the first successful test-firing with the indigenous booster engine. Nirbhay is a subsonic missile which is flying at a speed of 0.7 to 0.9 Mach, with a capability to help the missile stay under radar of rivals in order to avoid detection.

It is a two-stage missile in which solid fuel is used with first stage and liquid fuel in the second.

The Nirbhay Missile weighs 1,500 kgs and measured six meters long and 0.52 meters wide while its wings measures 2.7 meters long.

The launching of the missile can also help to capture photos and videos of the enemy camp and send the same to control room.

Earlier, the turbofan engine was being used in Nirbhay missile. However, Manik Turbofan has been used in the current testing. Hence, it is called as an Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile. The Manik Turbofan engine helps in high-speed and but creates low noise.

The missile was first tested in Chandipur on March 12, 2013 and it is being tested for the ninth time today.