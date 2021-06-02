Balasore: In a sad incident, a minor boy died after being bitten by a snake at Mahishadali village under Oupada police limits of Balasore district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as the 9-year-old son of Sanatan Murmu.

A poisonous snake bit the minor boy while he had gone to graze goats in the nearby forest. Panicked over the incident, the family members called the ambulance to take him to the hospital for treatment.

However, the emergency vehicle could not reach the village due to the absence of a proper motorable road.

The family members were forced to carry the boy on a cot to cover 1km distance to reach the ambulance. Later, he was rushed to the Khoira hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

A pall of gloom of descended on the village following the sad demise of the boy.