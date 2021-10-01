Nine Investment Projects of Rs.1411.58 Cr Cleared by SLSWCA

Bhubaneswar: In another step towards creation of employment opportunities through industrialization, State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra today has accorded in principle approval to eight proposals envisaging investment of around Rs.1411.58 cr and new direct employment opportunities for 2846 persons.

Presenting details of the investment proposals Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma said, “The Proposals are mainly from the sectors like manufacturing, food processing, steel downstream, fertilizers and hospitality sectors. The project while creating both direct and indirect employment opportunities will also boost economic activities in the State”.

Giving in principle approval to the projects Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed concerned departments to facilitate early grounding of the projects through proactive support. He also directed to make proper assessment of the land and water requirements for these projects.

The approved projects included the following.

Biomass Plants by Bio WMS Private Limited with a total capacity of Bio-CBG 19,000 MT & Liquid CO2 29,000 MT against an investment of Rs 319.25 crores and will provide employment for over 1,250 people to be set up in Angul, Bargarh, Jaipur, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

A manufacturing unit for production of 200 KLPD Ethanol along with a 6 MW Co-generation Power Plant (CPP) by TPS Breweries and Distilleries Private Limited to be set up at Junagarh, Kalahandi against an investment of Rs 235 crores generating employment opportunities for over 200 people.

200 KLPD Ethanol along with 5 MW Co generations Plant to be set up by MGM Biofuels Pvt Ltd in Boudh and offering employment prospects to over 120 people in the food processing sector against an investment of Rs 225.24 crores.

A new Nano Urea unit with an annual capacity of 33,000 KL per year along with a bottling unit with a daily capacity of 2,00,000 bottles (500 ml) to be set up by IFFCO at Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur generating employment for over 200 people against an investment of Rs 225 crores.

Seawater desalination Plant with having capacity of 5,475 Million Litre per Annum (MLPA) by TATA Steel Special Economic Zone Limited against an investment of Rs 107 crores and generating employment for over 29 people at Gopalpur SEZ, Ganjam.

Manufacturing unit for production of chrysotile white fiber cement corrugated sheet having capacity of 1,20,000 MTPA by Sahyadri Industries Limited with a total investment of Rs 100 crores in Balasore providing over 200 employment opportunities in the Manufacturing sector.

Hotel-cum-resort by Seascope Infrastructures and Hospitality Pvt Ltd with a total investment of Rs 100 crores near Konark in the Puri district. This project aims to generate over 173 employment opportunities.

Setting up smart city advanced drainage and sewage system products manufacturing plant at Barang, Cuttack against an investment of Rs. 54.42 crores by Odisha concrete (OPC) Pvt Ltd with potential employment of 106 people.

Expansion of New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd project by setting up 70,000 MT Hot Dip Galvanized Steel Structure against an investment of Rs 55 cr and generating employment opportunities for over 568 people in Baripada, Mayurbhanj.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Dr Mona Sharma, Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma along with principal secretaries, secretaries and senior officers of the concerned departments participated in the discussions.