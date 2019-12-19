Nine Arrested For Illegal Sand Extraction From River Bed In Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: Aska police have arrested as many as nine persons for in illegal extraction and transportation of sand from the Rushikulya river bed in Ganjam district.

Police have also seized nine sand loaded tractors. Police said that the raid was conducted on the direction of Ganjam SP.

“Acting on a tip off, we raided the spot and arrested nine persons. They were found extracting sand from the river bed without any valid permission. We are also trying to ascertain involvement of others in the illegal act. We will also intensify our crackdown against the illegal act,” said a police official.

   

