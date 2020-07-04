‘Niladri Bije’ of Lord Jagannath and Siblings underway in Odisha’s Puri

Puri: The famous ritual of ‘Niladri Bije’ of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra is underway in Puri of Odisha. This is the final ritual of Rath Yatra festival.

After nine day sojourn of the deities Lord Jagannath and His siblings returned to Singhadwara of Srimandira on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra on July 1, 2020. On the next day the deities wore the famous Suna Besha, the golden attire while on the following day, yesterday, the famous ritual of Adharapana niti was held.

Today is the day of ‘Niladri Bije’ when the three deities will re-enter Srimandir, their original abode in Nilakandara. They will be again placed on the Ratna Singhasana. In short, the twelve-day sojourn of the holy siblings comes to end today with Niladri Bije.

Another major part of today’s ritual is Lord Jagannath attempting to appease Goddess Laxmi by offering her Rasagolla, the sweet dish. As per scriptures, Goddess Laxmi is upset with Lord Jagannath for leaving her behind in Srimandira during the festival of Rath Yatra.

After morning rituals are completed for the holy sibling, the other rituals like Sandhya Alati, Sandhya Dhupa, Charmala Bandha, Singhasana Majana, and Puspanjali will be done. The deities will be then taken inside the Srimandir in a single procession called ‘Goti Pahandi’.