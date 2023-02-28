Nikunja Bihari Dhal appointed Odisha Special Relief Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today appointed 1999-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal as the next Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

“Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Secretary to government, Energy Department with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Excise Department, Chairman, GRIDCO and Chairman, Odisha State Beverages Corporation is allowed to remain in charge of Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha and Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority in additional duties,” said a notification of the General Administration department.

Nikunja Bihari Dhal was appointed Odisha SRC as the outgoing SRC, Pradeep Jena has been elevated to the post of Chief Secretary.