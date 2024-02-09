Nijukti Parba in Odisha: 716 Assistant Section Officers join state govt

Bhubaneswar: As many as 716 Assistant Section Officers today joined the State Government. They will work in the state secretariat in Lok Seva Bhawan in different departments.

An orientation programme was organized in the Convention centre for the new recruits in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Congratulating the Assistant Section and their family members for the success in the recruitment process, the CM asked the new recruits to follow the 5T principles to bring efficiency to the transformative governance initiated by the state government.

Explaining the mandate of 5T, he said that his Government has invested in bringing transparency, responsibility and accountability in governance. The dimensions of Teamwork, Technology and Transparency blended with the dimension of Time are bringing about the desired Transformation in the lives of the people of our State.

Saying that the focus will be on the flagship programmes of the state, he expected the new entrants will discharge their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity, thereby helping to realize the vision of a new Odisha, empowered Odisha.

He further said that most of the selected candidates possess B. Tech, M. Tech. or Master’s Degree in different streams. He expressed confidence that they will strive to deliver their very best in the service of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Home Shri tushar Kanti Behera said that the state has created a unique identity. Under the leadership of CM Shri Naveen Patnaik the state is performing excellent in every indicator. He asked the new entrants to work with sincerity and commitment with absolute transparency.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said that under the dynamic and visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, Odisha has become a leading state on every count. In our governance system, no one is left behind. The government believes more in its people than anything else. They are at the centre of every programme of the state. He congratulated the new recruits saying that this the largest contingent of officers joining the government on a single day. He asked them to master the knowledge of 5T to deliver their best.

Two new ASOs Soubhagya Chandra Sekhar and Swarna Bharati Nayak in sharing their experience committed themselves to follow the 5T Principles to support the state’s transformative initiative.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg was present. ACS Home DK Singh delivered the welcome address and special Secretary Dr Santosh Bala proposed the vote of thanks.