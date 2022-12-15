Night trials of Agni-5 carried out, people frightened to sight mysterious object in Odisha sky: Watch

Bhubaneswar: The night trial of Agni-5 missile was carried out while in some parts of Odisha people were frightened to witness a mysterious flying object in the sky.

The trial was sighted in the sky of Chandbali in Bhadrak district, Kakatpur of Puri district, Karanjia of Mayurbhanj and Cuttack.

Reportedly, a few minutes back the said flying object was sighted in the sky above the famous temple of Maa Mangala in Kakatpur while a servitor of the temple witnessed it and recorded on his mobile. Similarly, many people witnessed the object in Karanjia. Even, many people of Chandbali have seen it, they said.