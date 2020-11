Night Curfew Likely To Return In December As Per New MHA Guidelines

Night Curfew Likely To Return In December As Per New MHA Guidelines

Bhubaneswar: Night curfew can return across the country from December 1, according to the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

According to the guidelines, States and Union Territories (UTs) can impose local restrictions such as Night Curfew with a view to contain the spread of Covid19 from Dec 1 to Dec 31.

However no local lockdowns shall be allowed without consultations with Government of India.