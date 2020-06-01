Odisha DGP

Night curfew in Odisha to stay in force from 7PM to 7AM

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to impose the night curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the State. This was announced by DGP Abhay on Monday.

While addressing the people, the DGP said that though the Union government has relaxed the night curfew, Odisha will follow 7 PM to 7 AM curfew instead of 9 PM to 5  AM.

This apart, Abhay said that people who found without mask and spitting in public places will be fined Rs 500 in the first two times and it will be increased to Rs 1000 if they found violating the norms third time.

The violators will also be arrested as per the provisions of Epidemic Act, the DGP said.

You might also like
State

11 Districts Of Odisha To Be Shutdown On Saturdays & Sundays Till June End:…

State

Tragic! Four minors die after drowning in pond in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

State

Migrant Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances Near Quarantine Center In…

State

Monsoon Hits Kerala Says IMD, Cyclonic Circulation Escalates Progress

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.