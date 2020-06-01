Night curfew in Odisha to stay in force from 7PM to 7AM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to impose the night curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the State. This was announced by DGP Abhay on Monday.

While addressing the people, the DGP said that though the Union government has relaxed the night curfew, Odisha will follow 7 PM to 7 AM curfew instead of 9 PM to 5 AM.

This apart, Abhay said that people who found without mask and spitting in public places will be fined Rs 500 in the first two times and it will be increased to Rs 1000 if they found violating the norms third time.

The violators will also be arrested as per the provisions of Epidemic Act, the DGP said.