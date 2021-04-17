Night Curfew In Odisha: Sec 144 Clamped in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack

By WCE 1
Odisha Imposes Night Curfew
Pic Credit: AFP (file photo)

Bhubaneswar: After the imposition of night curfew in Odisha by the state government to restrain people coming out from their houses,the Twin City Commissionerate Police on Saturday put prohibitory orders in place.

Section 144 will be clamped in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar from 9 pm onwards.

Briefing mediapersons, Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi said the citizens have been advised not to step out of their homes except essential services and risks the spread of COVID-19, the prohibitory order will be clamped in the twin cities from 9 pm, he added.

Checking points have been made at 25 places in Bhubaneswar city. The city has been divided into three zones and three DCPs has been given charge.

Arpund 10 platoon force has been deployed in Cuttack city to curb the spread of Covid-19.

 

 

 

 

You might also like
State

Yellow Warning Issued For 3 Districts In Odisha

State

STF Rescues Pangolin From Cuttack District Of Odisha, One Arrested

State

Night Curfew: No Entry To Srimandir After 8 PM

State

Fine Of Rs 27 Lakh Collected On Last Day Of Covid Enforcement Drive In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.