Bhubaneswar: After the imposition of night curfew in Odisha by the state government to restrain people coming out from their houses,the Twin City Commissionerate Police on Saturday put prohibitory orders in place.

Section 144 will be clamped in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar from 9 pm onwards.

Briefing mediapersons, Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi said the citizens have been advised not to step out of their homes except essential services and risks the spread of COVID-19, the prohibitory order will be clamped in the twin cities from 9 pm, he added.

Checking points have been made at 25 places in Bhubaneswar city. The city has been divided into three zones and three DCPs has been given charge.

Arpund 10 platoon force has been deployed in Cuttack city to curb the spread of Covid-19.