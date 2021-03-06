Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan For Srimandir: Puri King Replies To Union Minister Pradhan, Assures For All-Round Development Of Jagannath Temple

Bhubaneswar: Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb on Saturday, while replying to a letter of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, assured to take every possible step for the all-round development of Puri Shreemandira and Shreekshetra.

“Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannatha is the Divine source of inspiration guiding and comprehensively influencing the lives of countless devotees around the world. For Odisha and Odia people, in particular, it has been the dedication and devotion at the Lotus Feet of Shri Mahaprabhu, that has been the real cause for peace, prosperity and glory down the centuries. The Lord alone has been the greatest unifying and motivating factor for our people. History reveals that our State with its resources was dedicated at the Lotus Feet of the Lord and the affairs of the Lord had the top-most priority in the affairs of the State,” said the Puri King.

“By the grace of Shi Jagannatha Mahaprabhu, the State government has initiated Shreemandira Parikrama and several other development projects with the objective of transforming Shri Jagannathadhama Puri into one of the foremost religious, spiritual centres of the world. This is indeed most appropriate since Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannatha is the God Supreme worshipped in various names and forms in all the religions of the world and according to sacred scriptures, Shree Purushattama-kshetra Puri is His Eternal Divine Abode on this planet. As you have rightly stated, this historical undertaking will require the wholehearted support of both the State and Central Government as well as devotes in Odisha and around the world. I have no doubt that this will be possible since as our history has shown, there can be no greater unifying and rallying force than the call to serve the Lord Supreme,” he added.

He further said, “While expressing my gratitude for your valuable suggestion and support, I wish to assure you on behalf of Shri Jagannatha Temple Managing Committee as well as myself personally, that we will sincerely take every possible step for the all-round development of Shreemandira and Shreekshetra in the interest of countless devotees around the world and for reviving the pristine glory of our ancient cultural heritage.”

It is to be noted here that the Union Minister had written a letter to the Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb requesting him to launch and lead a fundraising drive for Srimandir in the lines of Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.