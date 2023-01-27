NHRC seeks report over minor girls’ gang rape near Patia Railway station

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has reportedly sought reports over the gang rape of two minor girls near Patia Railway station in Bhubaneswar recently.

The NHRC has sought action-taken reports from the Commissionerate Police and Khordha Collector asking them to submit the same within four weeks.

The minor girls’ gang rape in Patia area of Bhubaneswar was reported earlier on January 16. They were kidnapped and raped for the whole night. The matter came to light only after they narrated the ordeal to their parents after reaching home the next morning.

Later, the mother of one of the victim girls lodged a complaint with the help of Childline officials. Based on this, Government Railway Police (GRP) started an investigation and arrested the duo.

The two arrestees were identified as Krushna Chandra Mallick, 23, alias Kanha, a resident of Padanpur in Banki, Cuttack district and Bulu Mallik.