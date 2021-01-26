NHRC Recruitment 2021: Application Process  For Several Posts Including Stenographer Begins; Check Details

The application process for several vacant posts like Stenographer and Research Assistant has been started by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The NHRC has issued a notification in this regard.

The interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to read the notification (links are given below) before applying, the last day of which is 22 February 2021.

Vacancy details:

Last date to submit the application: Feb 22, 2021

Name and number of posts

Specialist Gr. II (Thoracic Surgery: 1 Post System Analyst: 1 Post Health Education Officer: 1 Post Psychologist: 1 Post Senior Superintendent of Police: 3 Posts Assistant Registrar: 4 Posts Research Officer: 3 Posts Section Officer: 1 Post Senior Translator (Hindi): 1 Post Research Assistant: 2 Posts Junior Translator (Hindi): 1 Post Steno Grade D: 9 Posts Assistant Librarian: 1 Post Staff Car Driver: 1 Post

You can get more details about the vacancy like eligibility, age limit, and salary by going through the official notification (direct link given below).

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible applicants can apply through the prescribed application format on or before 22 February 2021. Persons willing to be a part of NHRC have to apply for the latest NHRC Recruitment 2021 for Stenographer, Section Officer, Research Assistant, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Librarian, Research Officer, Junior Translator, Staff Car Driver, Senior Superintendent, Senior Translator vacancies through Offline (By Postal) mode from 22 February 2021.

Click Here To Read The Official Notification.

Click Here To Visit The Official Website