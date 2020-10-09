Vigilance

NHAI official held for taking Rs 20,000 bribe in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nuapada:  The Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested  an Assistant Executive Engineer, of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in Odisha ‘s  Nuapada district on Wednesday, while allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 to clear a file.

The accused has Sanjog Meher, an Asst. Executive Engineer of  NH  Sub-Division at Khariar Road in the district.

According to reports,  the accused official  allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from one Susant Kumar Poruhar, a resident of Khariar Road, to issue of Site Verification report in favour of the latter’s sister-in-law for opening of a Filling Station (Petrol Pump) at Gohirapadar by the side of NH-353 under Komna Tahasil in the district.

However, Poruhar approached the Vigilance Department and lodged complaint against the Asst. Executive Engineer.

Accordingly, the officers of Vigilance Koraput Division laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs.20,000 from the complainant  at his official residence here  today.

“The entire bribe amount has been recovered from the possession of accused. His both hands wash and trouser pocket wash gave positive chemical reaction, “said an official.

“An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections of the IPC and Corruption Act and further investigation is on, ” said a Vigilance DSP Satyananda Mahananda.

