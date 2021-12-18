NFST 2022: Don’t miss the chance, apply for Scholarship & Fellowship before this date

The Tribal Affair Ministry of Union government has invited online applications for the National Scholarship and Fellowship under the scheme of “National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students” for the academic season.

Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply as soon as possible because the deadline will end by the end of this month.

NFST Fellowship

The objective of the scheme is to encourage the ST students, a section of society with the lowest literacy levels in the country, to acquire higher education in the form of fellowships to pursue M. Phil and Ph. D. Courses, with a view to create qualified professionals to hold posts of teachers /professionals and other higher stages of employment

NFST Scholarship

ST Students is intended to encourage meritorious ST students to pursue courses at Graduate/Post Graduate level in identified Institutions of excellence, Government and Private, in professional fields such as Management, Medicine, Engineering, Information Technology, Law etc.

Salient Features of NFST Fellowship

The Fellowship scheme covers all Universities /Institutions recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act.

The Fellowship will be on the pattern of UGC/ICAR Fellowships awarded to research students and it will cater to the requirements of the Scheduled Tribe students pursuing research studies leading to regular and full time M.Phil, Ph.D. course only and equivalent research degree in Universities, Research Institutions and Scientific Institutions.

Salient Features of NFST Scholarship

The Scholarship covers courses and Institutions notified by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

ST students who secure admission in these Institutes are awarded scholarships. The scholarship, once awarded, will continue till the completion of the course tenure, subject to satisfactory performance.

Eligibility for NFST Fellowship

The candidate belonging to ST should have passed the Post-Graduation examination for being eligible for the Fellowship. The candidate should get admission and registration for regular and full time M.Phil/Ph.D Courses in University / Academic Institutions under the following category: [as amended 12th November 2018]

Universities/Institutes/Colleges included under section 2(f) or 12(B) or 2(f) and 12(B) of UGC Act.

Deemed to be Universities included under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 and eligible to receive grants-in-aid from UGC.

Universities/ Institutes/ Colleges funded by Central/ State Government

Institutes of National Importance.

Eligibility for NFST Scholarship

ST students who have secured admission in the notified Institutions according to the norms prescribed by the respective Institutions will be eligible for the 7 scholarship under the scheme

The student will be eligible to join only the list of Institution identified by Ministry.

The total family income of the candidate to be eligible for this scholarship from all sources should not exceed Rs.6.0 lakh per annum.

The scholarship shall be payable once the student has secured admission and started attending the classes.

The scholarship awarded, will continue till the completion of the course, subject to satisfactory performance of the student.

NFST 2022 fellowships number of slots/seats

750

NFST 2022 fellowships duration

Phil: 2 years

D Exclusively: 5 years

Enrollment of Ph.D after completion of M.Phil: 2 years (M.Phil) & 3 years (Ph.D)

Last date to apply for NFST 2022 Scholarship & Fellowship

31-12-2021

Financial Assistance for NFST Fellowship

Financial Assistance for NFST Scholarship