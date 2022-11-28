Newlywed found hanging in Bhadrak, family alleges murder

Chandbali: A woman who got married six months ago was found hanging at her house in Vijaynagar village under Chandbali police limits of Bhadrak district.

The deceased has been identfied as Latanjali Puhan, was married to Kabi Jena of Vijayanagar village in the month of June.

Latanjali brother Sunil have given a written complaint at the police station that in-laws use to torture her and always express displeasure as she did not get any dowry.

The family members of the woman have alleged that it was a love marriage and they had demanded a dowry of Rs one lakh from them. They had even given them some money. But they were unhappy about it and they have killed and hanged her.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

We are investigating the matter and after the post-mortem comes we can take any action, informs Chandbali SDPO.