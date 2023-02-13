Newlywed couple killed in road accident in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: In a tragic incident a newlywed couple was killed in Ganjam district of Odisha in the evening hours of Monday. The accident took place in front of Golanthara Police Station.

Identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the couple had married on February 10th. Today they were coming to Berhampur in a bike when a speeding tractor which was coming from the opposite direction hit their bike in front of Golanthara Police Station.

As a result the youth and his wife sustained critical injury. The locals rushed them to the MKCG Hospital where they succumbed to the injury while under treatment.

The driver of the tractor fled from the scene following the accident.

Following the accident Golanthara Police rushed to the spot and swung into action. Further investigation of the case is underway.