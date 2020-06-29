Paralakhemundi: A newly wed youth has committed suicide in Gurandi tehsil under Gajapati district of Odisha.

The victim has been identified as B. Guna Rao of Gurandi village in Gurandi tehsil of this district.

According to sources, it is alleged that Guna hanged himself and committed suicide. On being informed, the police reached the spot, rescued the body and have sent it for an autopsy.

The Police are currently investigating the suicide spot for recovery of any evidence, relating to the matter. A suicide note is yet to be recovered.

Even though the reason behind the drastic step by Guna is yet to be known, a marital feud is suspected to be the reason behind the suicide.