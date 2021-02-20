Newly wed woman dies 3 days after marriage in Dhenkanal of Odisha

Newly wed woman found dead Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The dead body of a newly married woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a village in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Saturday. She had married on February 17.

The deceased has been identified as Jharana Naik, the daughter of Harihara Naik of Kalanda village in Hindola area of the district.

As per reports, Jharana had married Madan Naik of Bidabandha village on February 17. Her family members had visited the in-law’s house with the household items.

On Saturday morning the dead body of Jharana was found hanging from the ceiling fan at about 7 am. She was rushed to the District Head Quarter Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

After getting information Police reached the spot and started investigation.

