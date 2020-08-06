Nabrangpur: A body of a newly-married pregnant woman was found hanging from the ceiling of the kitchen at Bhima Sahi under Papadahandi police limits in Nabrangpur district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Tanushree Nayak and was eight months pregnant. Her parents have lodged a complaint at the Papadahandi police station alleging murder by her husband Albert Shakespeare Benia and in-laws over dowry.

According to reports, Tanushree had a love marriage with Albert last year on Oct 5. After few days of marriage, there was disturbance over dowry and then both of them shifted to a rented house in Bhima Sahi.

Last night, the couple had a fight for some reason and at around 12 am Albert called up her parents and informed that she committed suicide.

However, when her parents reached, they found Albert absconding.

Later, the family members of Tanushree lodged a compliant against Albert and his family members at Papadahandi Police station alleging that they have killed her over dowry demand.

After being informed, police have reached the spot and recovered the body, The police have started prove into the matter.