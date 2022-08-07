Shocking! Newly-Wed Bride Commits Suicide In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a newly wed bride has allegedly committed suicide in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from the GGP Colony area under Mancheswar Industrial Estate in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased newly wed bride has been identified as Pragyan Paramita Swain.

The brother of the deceased has alleged that, the in-laws of the girl tortured her in various ways and that she was forced to commit suicide.

The brother has also filed a complaint with the Mancheswar Police Station.

The marriage had been solemnized with Prashant Patra on June 8. According to reports, the in-laws of Pragyan suspected that she had cancer and threw her out of their house.

The family of the girl have alleged that she could not tolerate the mental torture and was forced to commit suicide.