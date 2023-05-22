Newly sworn-in Odisha Cabinet Ministers get portfolios, see who got what

Bhubaneswar: The newly sworn-in Odisha Cabinet Ministers have been given their respective portfolios on Monday, said reliable reports.

According to reliable reports, the following Ministers have been given the following portfolios:

Bikram Keshari Arukha has been given the Finance Department

Sudam Marndi has been given the School and Mass Education Department

Sarada Nayak has been given the Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Department

However it is worth mentioning that the Health and Family Welfare Department of the government is yet to be given to anyone. The late-slain Minister Naba Kishore Das had been allotted the department earlier but now it still awaits allotment.

Furthermore the post of the speaker of the Odisha Assembly also remains vacant as minister Bikram Keshari Arukha had resigned from the post of State Assembly Speaker on May 12, 2023.

With the induction of the three ministers, the number of ministers in the Odisha council of Ministers has gone up to 22. Bikram Keshari Arukha, Sudam Marndi and Sarada Prashad Nayak have been sworn-in as ministers in the State cabinet today.

On May 21 that is yesterday, the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik put all speculation to rest and confirmed that Bhanjanagar MLA Bikram Arukha, Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak and Bangriposi MLA Sudam Marandi will be sworn in as Cabinet ministers.

The trio received the much awaited phone calls from Naveen this evening and they have been asked to remain present at the oath taking ceremony.

