Newly-married woman’s body recovered from rented house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a newly-married woman’s body was recovered from a rented house in Samantarapur area of Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The deceased woman reportedly had a fight with her husband two days ago for some unknown reason. However, she allegedly consumed poison today while her husband was not at home.

The family members immediately rushed her to the hospital for treatment. However, the doctor declared her dead.

Meanwhile, her family members filed a complaint at the Lingaraj Police Station alleging she has been murdered. Based on the complaint, police started an investigation into the matter.

Police who interrogated some family members of the woman said that the exact reason of her death can be ascertained when the postmortem report is out.